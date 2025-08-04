Browns Signing Two Players Including RB Trayveon Williams

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports the Browns are signing RB Trayveon Williams and TE Mitch Van Vooren.

In correspondence, Easterling adds the Browns are waiving OT Julian Pearl.

Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.