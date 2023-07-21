Browns Signing WR Austin Watkins

The Cleveland Browns are signing WR Austin Watkins, according to Aaron Wilson.

Watkins, 25, wound up signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB following the 2021 draft.

Watkins lasted until August with San Francisco before being waived. San Francisco brought him back on their practice squad that November but released him again just a few weeks later.

From there, Watkins signed a futures contract with Tampa Bay in January of 2022 but was ultimately released again in May.

Watkins then spent time in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and then the USFL with the Memphis Showboats and Birmingham Stallions.

Throughout his three-year career at UAB, Watkins appeared in 25 total games and caught 98 passes for a total of 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns.