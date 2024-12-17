Browns Starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Benching Jameis Winston

According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are making a change at quarterback and going with Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week against the Bengals, sending veteran Jameis Winston to the bench.

This does not come as a big surprise, as there was buzz Cleveland could get a look at Thompson-Robinson before the season was done even a few weeks ago when Winston hadn’t thrown as many interceptions as he has now.

Thompson-Robinson is under contract next year as well, while Winston currently isn’t.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,182,268 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Thompson-Robinson has appeared in four games and completed 15-34 pass attempts (44.1 percent) for 100 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed six times for 60 yards.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and reworked the deal in 2023. The Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million back in March.

In 2024, Winston has appeared in 12 games for the Browns with seven starts, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 25 rush attempts for 83 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns quarterback situation as the news is available.