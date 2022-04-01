Browns & TE David Njoku In Active Extension Talks

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns and TE David Njoku are in active talks regarding a long-term extension.

The Browns used their franchise tag on Njoku this offseason, which means they will have until July 15 to negotiate an extension or he would play out the 2022 season under the franchise tender.

The franchise tag for tight ends is projected to be $10.8 million in 2022, per Over The Cap, and is fully guaranteed.

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku appeared in 16 games for the Browns and caught 36 of 53 targets for 475 yards receiving and four touchdowns.