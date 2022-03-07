Browns Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that they have tendered three exclusive rights free agents, including WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, G Michael Dunn, and OL Blake Hance.

Bradley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns and he was on and off of their roster in 2020.

Cleveland brought Bradley back on a futures contract in 2021 before once again placing him on waivers and re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Bradley appeared in five games for the Browns, recording four catches for 64 yards.

Hance, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern before he later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo elected to place Hance on waivers a few weeks later and he caught on with the Commanders soon after. After being let go by Washington, Hance was signed by the Browns back in 2020. He was then brought back by the team in 2021 and called up to the active roster to start in place of injured RT Jack Conklin.

In 2021, Hance appeared in all 17 games for the Browns, making eight starts.