Browns To Release DT Quinton Jefferson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are releasing veteran DT Quinton Jefferson.

Signed this offseason to be a rotational pass rusher, Jefferson instead was pushed out of the lineup and has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks.

He’s likely been available for a trade these past few weeks and has some notable past production as a pass rusher, so it’s at least a little interesting Cleveland wasn’t able to find a trade partner.

However, there’s also still time before today’s trade deadline for something to still materialize.

Jefferson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season and he caught on with the Raiders in 2021 before re-signing with the Seahawks in 2022.

Seattle cut Jefferson loose last offseason and he later signed on with the Jets in April. The Browns signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jefferson has appeared in six games for the Browns and recorded six total tackles and one sack.

For more on other players available before the trade deadline, check out our 2024 NFL Midseason Trade Block.