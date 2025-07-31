Browns Tried Out Five Players Including WR Quintez Cephus

The Cleveland Browns officially brought in five free agents for tryouts on Thursday.

The full list includes:

WR Quintez Cephus WR Chase Cota WR Onuma Dieke WR Loic Fouonji DB Keenan Isaac

Cephus, 27, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

The Bills signed him to a deal back in April but later opted to let him go less than a month later. He then signed with Houston in July 2024 before being let go by the team in August. The Rams signed him to the practice squad and he spent the season in Los Angeles.

Cephus re-signed a futures deal with the Rams after the season but was waived in June. He signed with San Francisco a few weeks ago but was released soon after.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.