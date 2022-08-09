Browns Tried Out Four Players Including LB Leon Jacobs

The Cleveland Browns brought in four players for tryouts on Tuesday including LBLeon Jacobs, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Browns signed Kunaszyk to a contract on Tuesday.

Jacobs, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract when Jacksonville cut him loose in July of last year.

He appeared in three games in 2020 before missing the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

For his career, Jacobs has appeared in 29 games for the Jaguars and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.