Browns Tried Out Nine Players, Signed Two

Per the wire, the Browns tried out nine players on Monday and signed TE Mitchell Van Vooren and RB Trayveon Williams out of the group.
In a corresponding move, the Browns are waiving OT Julian Pearl.
The following is the full list of players who tried out for the Browns:
- T Earl Bostick
- T Gunner Britton
- LB Chance Campbell
- LB Jonas Griffith
- RB Nate Noel
- TE Kole Taylor
- LB Charlie Thomas
- TE Mitchell Van Vooren (signed)
- RB Trayveon Williams (signed)
Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.
The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year.
In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!