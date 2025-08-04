Browns Tried Out Nine Players, Signed Two

Per the wire, the Browns tried out nine players on Monday and signed TE Mitchell Van Vooren and RB Trayveon Williams out of the group.

In a corresponding move, the Browns are waiving OT Julian Pearl.

The following is the full list of players who tried out for the Browns:

T Earl Bostick T Gunner Britton LB Chance Campbell LB Jonas Griffith RB Nate Noel TE Kole Taylor LB Charlie Thomas TE Mitchell Van Vooren (signed) RB Trayveon Williams (signed)

Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.