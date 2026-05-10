Browns Tried Out WR Jalen Reagor At Rookie Minicamp

According to Mary Kay Cabot, former first-round WR Jalen Reagor tried out for the Browns at their rookie minicamp this past week.

He’s spent time with the Vikings and Chargers after washing out in Philadelphia.

Reagor, 27, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth. Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and had stints with the Patriots and Chargers.

Reagor spent most of the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the Chargers’ practice squad before being let go in October of 2025.

In 2024, Reagor appeared in eight games for the Chargers and caught seven passes for 110 yards receiving to go along with one rush attempt for -1 yards.