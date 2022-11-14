Browns Waive DT Roderick Perry

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that they have waived DT Roderick Perry.

Perry, 24, went undrafted out of Illinois before catching on with the Browns.

In 2022, Perry appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded one tackle.

During his two years at Illinois, Perry played in 16 games and recorded 42 tackles and four sacks.