Browns Waive LB Dakota Allen

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have waived LB Dakota Allen.

Allen, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2021 season.

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year back in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being bumped up to the active roster.

In 2021, Allen appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and made one start. He recorded nine tackles and also forced a fumble.