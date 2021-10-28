Browns Waive OT Alex Taylor

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that they’ve placed OT Alex Taylor on waivers.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State back in April. of last year He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland waived Taylor coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. However, he was cut loose with an injury settlement soon after before eventually joining the Bears’ practice squad.

Taylor returned to the Browns last month and was promoted to their active roster.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Browns.