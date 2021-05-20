Browns Waive TE Kyle Markway

The Cleveland Browns officially waived TE Kyle Markway on Thursday, per Nate Ulrich.

Markway, 24, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out South Carolina back in April of last year but was waived a few months later.

The Steelers signed him to their training camp roster in August but was among their final roster cuts. The Browns signed him to their practice squad in September and eventually promoted him to the active roster in January.

During his three-year college career, Markway recorded 37 receptions for 459 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.