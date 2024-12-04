Browns Waive WR Jaelon Darden

The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived WR Jaelon Darden.

The move makes room for QB Bailey Zappe who was officially re-signed to the roster.

Darden, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Texas. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,177,904 rookie deal that included a $697,904 signing bonus when he was waived.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers and he’s bounced on and off the roster the past couple of seasons.

In 2024, Darden has appeared in seven games for the Browns and returned 22 punts for 234 yards along with four kickoffs for 97 yards. He’s caught his only target on offense for six yards.