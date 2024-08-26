Browns Waived 16 Players

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday they have waived 16 players to reduce the roster to 74. 

They have more than 20 more moves to make to get the roster down to 53 players before tomorrow’s deadline. 

The full list includes: 

    1. S Tyler Coyle
    2. G Wyatt Davis
    3. K Lucas Havrisik
    4. CB Faion Hicks
    5. LB Landon Honeycutt
    6. LB Caleb Johnson
    7. G Zack Johnson
    8. DE Jeremiah Martin
    9. T Roy Mbaeteka
    10. LB Marvin Moody
    11. T Chim Okorafor
    12. RB Aidan Robbins
    13. RB Jacob Saylors
    14. LS Rex Sunahara
    15. DE Isaiah Thomas
    16. S Chase Williams (injured) 

Hicks, 26, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 232 pick in the seventh round out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.716 million rookie contract that included a $101,680 signing bonus. 

However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Broncos for 2023 but did not appear in a game for the team that season.

Hicks recently caught on with the Saints ahead of the 2024 season, but was waived by the team back in June. The Browns signed him in August. 

In 2022, Hicks appeared in two games for the Broncos but did not record a statistic. 

