Browns Waived 16 Players

The Cleveland Browns announced on Monday they have waived 16 players to reduce the roster to 74.

We’ve reduced our roster to 74 and return 5 to our active roster » https://t.co/5jE9m2ceBP pic.twitter.com/8vr747jI9p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 26, 2024

They have more than 20 more moves to make to get the roster down to 53 players before tomorrow’s deadline.

The full list includes:

Hicks, 26, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 232 pick in the seventh round out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.716 million rookie contract that included a $101,680 signing bonus.

However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Broncos for 2023 but did not appear in a game for the team that season.

Hicks recently caught on with the Saints ahead of the 2024 season, but was waived by the team back in June. The Browns signed him in August.

In 2022, Hicks appeared in two games for the Broncos but did not record a statistic.