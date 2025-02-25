Browns Will Allow Nick Chubb To Test Free Agency

Browns GM Andrew Berry said they expect RB Nick Chubb to test free agency in March, per Scott Petrak.

The veteran is on an expiring contract, and while he said he would like to be back with the Browns in an ideal world, it does not seem like the Browns are in a rush to bring him back.

While it was remarkable that Chubb was able to return from a potentially career-threatening knee injury to play last year, it was clear that it impacted his performance.

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We will have more on Chubb as it becomes available.