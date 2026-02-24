Browns Will Explore Opportunities To Trade Down From No. 6 In Draft

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns will explore opportunities to trade down from pick No. 6 in the upcoming draft.

Per Cabot, if a team gives the Browns “an offer they can’t refuse” like they feel they received last year, they will take the offer and move down.

Cleveland was involved in the blockbuster move of the 2025 NFL Draft, moving down from No. 2 overall to No. 5 to pass up on WR/CB Travis Hunter for a bundle of picks, including the No. 24 overall pick in 2026.

The Browns reportedly have Packers QB Malik Willis and Alabama QB Ty Simpson on their radar as they evaluate what their QB room will look like in 2026. Simpson is thought to be the second-best QB in the class as of now, and Cabot says the Browns will consider taking him with any of their picks in the first two rounds.

Cleveland has glaring needs at receiver and every position on the offensive line, and while there are seemingly options to take at No. 6 to fill either, they remain open to listening to offers.

