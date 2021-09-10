Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns brought in five players for workouts this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who worked out includes:

Brown, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,738,416 contract that included a $278,416 signing bonus with the Bengals, but wound up being among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Brown later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad after clearing waivers. The Texans signed Brown off of the Bengals’ practice squad yet later elected to waive him.

The Colts claimed Brown off of waivers from the Texans but was eventually let go by the team ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in seven games for the Bengals and Texans and recorded three tackles and a sack.

Raymond, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State and signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bears.

Raymond was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason and was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad in October. He eventually returned to Chicago on a futures contract for the 2020 season before being waived once again in April.

The Steelers signed Raymond to a contract in July before waiving him with an injury designation. He reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers and the team later released him from injured reserve with a settlement.

During his college career at Utah State, Raymond caught 72 passes for 873 yards receiving and three touchdowns over the course of 27 games.