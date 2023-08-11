Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted five players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

DB Nate Meadors

RB Jordan Wilkins

RB Aaron Shampklin

DB Colby Richardson

RB Wes Hills

Wilkins, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him again. He later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad.

Wilkins re-signed with the Titans for the 2022 season but was cut again in August. He returned to the Colts on the practice squad in November and spent time on and off the team’s roster before being waived in January.

In 2022, Wilkins appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed 13 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes on eight targets for 28 yards and an additional touchdown.