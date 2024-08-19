Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted five players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.
- RB Eno Benjamin
- DB Trey Dean
- DB Myles Jones
- Tyreque Jones
- Rachad Wildgoose
Benjamin, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712 when the Cardinals waived him.
The Texans later claimed Benjamin off waivers before opting to waive him themselves. He was then claimed off waivers once again by the Saints.
In 2022, Benjamin appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals, Saints, and Texans and rushed for 313 yards on 77 carries (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 193 yards receiving.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!