Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted five players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

RB Eno Benjamin DB Trey Dean DB Myles Jones Tyreque Jones Rachad Wildgoose

Benjamin, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712 when the Cardinals waived him.

The Texans later claimed Benjamin off waivers before opting to waive him themselves. He was then claimed off waivers once again by the Saints.

In 2022, Benjamin appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals, Saints, and Texans and rushed for 313 yards on 77 carries (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 193 yards receiving.