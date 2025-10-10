Browns Worked Out Nine Free Agents On Friday

The Cleveland Browns hosted a very large group of free agents for tryouts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- WR Elijah Cooks
- WR Mac Dalena
- WR Bryson Green
- WR Jha’Quan Jackson
- LB D.J. Johnson
- DL Jah Joyner
- LB Nick Kubitz
- LB Cameron McGrone
- QB Austin Reed
McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.
McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before cutting him loose in recent weeks.
In 2025, McGrone has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.
