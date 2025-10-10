Browns Worked Out Nine Free Agents On Friday

The Cleveland Browns hosted a very large group of free agents for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

WR Elijah Cooks WR Mac Dalena WR Bryson Green WR Jha’Quan Jackson LB D.J. Johnson DL Jah Joyner LB Nick Kubitz LB Cameron McGrone QB Austin Reed

McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before cutting him loose in recent weeks.

In 2025, McGrone has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.