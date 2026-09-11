Browns Worked Out Seven Offensive Players

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Browns hosted seven offensive players for workouts on Friday, including five offensive linemen and two tight ends.
The full list includes:
- TE Devin Culp
- T Obinna Eze
- T Tristan Leigh
- G Josh Priebe
- TE Joshua Simon
- T Xavier Truss
- T Aamil Wagner
Culp, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 while helping Washington reach the National Championship in his final season with the team.
He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to their practice squad. He was cut, once again, in recent weeks.
In 2025, Culp appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded one reception for six yards.
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