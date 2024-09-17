Browns Worked Out Seven Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Cleveland Browns brought in a group of seven free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
- DT Kyler Baugh
- DT Travis Bell
- CB Christian Holmes
- OL Matthew Jones
- OL Jalen Mayfield
- CB Cameron McCutcheon
- OL Marcus McKethan
Mayfield, 25, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was an honorable mention Big Ten in 2019. He was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He was entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $5,208,009, including a signing bonus of $1,147,643 when the Falcons waived him.
Mayfield has bounced on and off the Giants active roster and practice squad since his departure from Atlanta.
In 2023, Mayfield appeared in three games for the Giants.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!