Browns Worked Out Seven Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Cleveland Browns brought in a group of seven free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DT Kyler Baugh DT Travis Bell CB Christian Holmes OL Matthew Jones OL Jalen Mayfield CB Cameron McCutcheon OL Marcus McKethan

Mayfield, 25, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was an honorable mention Big Ten in 2019. He was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $5,208,009, including a signing bonus of $1,147,643 when the Falcons waived him.

Mayfield has bounced on and off the Giants active roster and practice squad since his departure from Atlanta.

In 2023, Mayfield appeared in three games for the Giants.