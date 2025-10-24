Browns Worked Out Six Offensive Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted seven offensive players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
The full list includes:
- TE Drake Dabney
- QB Seth Henigan
- WR Dymere Miller
- WR Eli Pancol
- TE Caden Prieskorn
- WR Brenden Rice
Rice, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.
However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason.
Rice is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.
In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.
During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.
