Browns Worked out Three Defensive Backs

The Cleveland Browns hosted DBs A.J. Moore, Deionte Thompson and Clayton Fejedelem for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Moore, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived a few months later.

The Texans later claimed Moore off of waivers and later re-signed him to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Moore was then signed to another one-year deal by the Titans for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans waived Moore coming out of training camp this year.

In 2022, Moore appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded no statistics.