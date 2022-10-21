Browns Worked Out Three Defensive Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns brought in three defensive backs for workouts on Friday including Mike Brown, Bryce Cosby, and James Wiggins.

Brown, 23, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio back in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Packers’ practice squad last month but was released after a week.

During his five-year college career, Brown recorded 195 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.