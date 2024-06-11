Browns WR Amari Cooper Not At Mandatory Minicamp

Per multiple reports, Browns WR Amari Cooper is not present for the start of mandatory minicamp.

If Cooper doesn’t have an excused absence, he’s subject to over $100,000 in fines for missing all three days of minicamp.

The veteran is entering the final year of his contract and had an outstanding 2023 season. With plenty of other receivers cashing in with extensions around the league, it’s possible Cooper’s absence is related to his contract.

Browns GM Andrew Berry suggested earlier this offseason they could take a look at Cooper’s deal following the draft but so far there’s been nothing to report.

Cooper, 29, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Cooper appeared in 15 games for the Browns and caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards receiving (17.4 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Cooper as it becomes available.