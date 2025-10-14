Browns WR David Bell Announces Retirement

Browns WR David Bell announced his retirement from football on his social media on Tuesday.

Thank You Cleveland pic.twitter.com/0Lp084Mvik — David Bell (@DB3LL) October 14, 2025

In his statement, Bell mentioned he was advised by medical experts to retire, as playing with the injury could potentially be life-threatening. He has been out since the offseason after undergoing surgery on a dislocated hip.

Bell, 23, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Browns drafted Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 which includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In his career, Bell appeared in 32 games for the Browns over three seasons and caught 41 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.