Browns WR Diontae Johnson’s Deal Includes No Guaranteed Money

ESPN’s Field Yates reports Browns WR Diontae Johnson‘s one-year deal is for the veteran minimum and does not include any guaranteed money.

Johnson will make a base salary of $1.17 million in 2025, but the deal’s structure allows the Browns to move on with no penalty if it doesn’t work out.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks. Baltimore cut Johnson after a suspension due to him being unhappy with his role and he was claimed by the Texans.

However, Johnson also wore out his welcome in Houston and was cut during the playoffs. The Ravens claimed him again to finish out the year.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.