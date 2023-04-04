Browns WR Michael Woods II May Have Suffered Torn Achilles’

Josina Anderson reports that Browns WR Michael Woods II may have suffered a torn Achilles’ while working out with QB Deshaun Watson in Texas.

Anderson adds that tests are being reviewed for an official diagnosis of Woods.

Woods, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team.

In 2022, Woods appeared in 10 games for the Browns and caught five passes for 45 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Woods as it becomes available.