Bryce Young Starting For Panthers In Week 10

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced QB Bryce Young will start in Week 10 against the Giants in Germany, per Jonathan Jones.

This seemed like the logical move after Young played well in a win against the Saints this past week but Canales waited until today to confirm it.

“This is about progress from one week to the next,” he said.

This will be Young’s third straight start. The Panthers rebuffed trade interest for him at the deadline but his future in Carolina is still up in the air after an early-season demotion.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 694 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s added 13 rush attempts for 41 yards and a touchdown.

