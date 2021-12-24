Buccaneers Activate CB Rashard Robinson & WR Justin Watson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they activated CB Rashard Robinson from the injured reserve and WR Justin Watson from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Buccaneers Activate Rashard Robinson & Justin Watson from Reserve Lists Release: https://t.co/4mSUoxBRMd — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 24, 2021

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad before they released him in July.

Robinson caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad in September and was eventually called up to the active roster.

In 2021, Robinson has been active for five games and recorded one tackle for the Buccaneers.