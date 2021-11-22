Buccaneers Activate CB Sean Murphy-Bunting From IR, Elevate WR Breshad Perriman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve activated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Triner from injured reserve on Monday for their game against the Giants.

The Buccaneers also elevated wide receiver Breshad Perriman to their active roster.

Murphy-Bunting, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third of his four-year, $7,375,998 rookie contract that included a $3,384,360 signing bonus.

In 2021, Murphy-Bunting has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.

Perriman, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.

Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

Since then Perriman has had brief stints with the Jets, Lions and Bears. Chicago waived him a few weeks ago and he later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Perriman appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 30 passes for 505 yards receiving and three touchdowns.