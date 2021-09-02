Buccaneers Activate K Ryan Succop From COVID-19 List, Sign Four More To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced they have activated K Ryan Succop from the COVID-19 list. 

To make room on the roster, Tampa Bay placed OL John Molchon on injured reserve. 

Tampa Bay also announced it has signed OLB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens, S Troy Warner and S Andrew Adams to the practice squad. 

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Cyril Grayson
  2. QB Ryan Griffin
  3. T Jonathan Hubbard
  4. WR Travis Jonsen
  5. TE Codey McElroy
  6. DB Herb Miller
  7. DE Benning Potoa’e
  8. DT Kobe Smith
  9. T Brandon Walton
  10. TE Deon Yelder
  11. S Andrew Adams
  12. WR Jaydon Mickens
  13. S Troy Warner
  14. OLB Ladarius Hamilton

Succop, 34, was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2009. He played five seasons in Kansas City before joining the Titans for the 2014 season.

Succop finished out his contract before agreeing to a five-year, $20 million contract with the Titans that included $7.25 million guaranteed in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and designated as a player to return halfway through the year. 

Tennessee opted to release Succop in 2019 and he later signed on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay re-signed Succop to a three-year $12 million deal this offseason.

In 2020, Succop converted 28 of 31 field goal attempts (90.3 percent) to go along with 52 of 57 extra point tries (91.2 percent).

