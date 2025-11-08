Buccaneers Activate OT Luke Goedeke From IR, Among Others Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are activating OT Luke Goedeke from injured reserve on Saturday, according to Greg Auman.

The Buccaneers are also waiving S Sebastian Castro and elevated LB Nick Jackson and LB Mohamed Kamara

Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension this past August.

In 2025, Goedeke has appeared in two games with two starts at right tackle.