Buccaneers Activating RB Leonard Fournette From IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers are activating RB Leonard Fournette from injured reserve for their second-round playoff game against the Rams.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $4 million this past March.

In 2021, Fournette appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 812 yards on 180 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 69 receptions for 454 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns.