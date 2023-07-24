Buccaneers Agree To Terms With DL William Gholston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with DL Will Gholston, according to Greg Auman.

Gholston, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,560,544 contract before agreeing to a five-year, $27 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2017.

He made a base salary of $5,500,000 in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when the team opted to bring him back on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Gholston appeared in all 17 games and recorded 49 tackles, four tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.