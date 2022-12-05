Buccaneers Announce Four Moves, Activate S Logan Ryan

The Buccaneers announced that they have activated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve ahead of their Monday night game.

We've activated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve and waived S Nolan Turner. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 5, 2022

They have also waived S Nolan Turner and elevated CB Anthony Chesley and LB Ulysees Gilbert.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, Logan has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.