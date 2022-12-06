Buccaneers Announce Three Moves

The Buccaneers announced three roster moves on Tuesday, releasing CB Ryan Smith and OT Dylan Cook from the practice squad, and waiving WR Jaelon Darden from the active roster.

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March and caught on with the Colts before rejoining the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded no statistics.