Buccaneers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buccaneers announced three roster moves on Monday, placing OLB Markees Watts and WR Cody Thompson on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay also signed WR Tanner Knue to their practice squad.

Thompson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo following the 2019 NFL Draft. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Kansas City later signed Thompson to their practice squad before releasing him in October. He had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ taxi squad before the Bengals added him to their practice squad in November.

Cincinnati cut Thompson in January and he quickly returned to the Seahawks. Seattle signed him to a futures deal for the 2020 season. He’s been with the team ever since, spending most of the season on the practice squad and signing futures deals each of the past two seasons.

Seattle re-signed Thompson as a free agent last offseason and later caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad in 2024.

In 2024, Thompson has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers but has not recorded any statistics.