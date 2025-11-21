Buccaneers Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed DB J.T. Gray to the team’s practice squad and released OL Karsen Barnhart in a corresponding move.

Gray was an established special teamer who was a surprise release by the Saints after the initial 53-man roster cuts.

Gray, 29, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Gray managed to make the Saints’ active roster as a rookie but was later released and signed to their practice squad.

The Saints brought him back on a futures contract in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2021. He then re-signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension in 2023.

However, the Saints released him ahead of the 2025 season, and he wound up signing with the Ravens’ practice squad. The Broncos signed him off Baltimore’s practice squad to their active roster, but waived him a week ago.

In 2025, Gray has appeared in one game for the Broncos but did not record any stats.