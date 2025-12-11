Buccaneers Call Up Two For Thursday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they’ve elevated defensive lineman Adam Gotsis and defensive back J.T. Gray to their active roster for their Thursday game against the Falcons.

Gotsis, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season, but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals for two years, agreeing to a two-year contract in 2023. However, he was released in August of 2024, later catching on with the Colts for a brief stint.

In 2024, Gotsis appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded eight total tackles.