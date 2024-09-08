Buccaneers CB Bryce Hall Suffers Dislocated Ankle & Fracture Fibula

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Buccaneers CB Bryce Hall suffered a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

You can expect the Buccaneers to place Hall on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Hall, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.

Hall was testing the open market as an unrestricted free-agent this offseason when he agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers in March.

In 2023, Hall appeared in nine games for the Jets and tallied seven total tackles, two passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.