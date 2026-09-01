Buccaneers Claim CB Kevin Knowles Off Waivers From Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially claimed CB Kevin Knowles off waivers from the Chiefs on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers also waived LB Caden Fordham.

Knowles, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2025 draft. He was among their final roster cuts and started on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in October.

In 2025, Knowles appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 15 total tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.