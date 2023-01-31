Buccaneers Complete Interview With Georgia OC Todd Monken

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed an interview with Georgia OC Todd Monken for their offensive coordinator job.

We’ve interviewed Georgia OC Todd Monken for offensive coordinator, a position he previously held for three seasons in Tampa. 📰: https://t.co/16NyK8XUEx pic.twitter.com/eNuDw0VTMx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 31, 2023

Here’s where Tampa Bay’s search currently stands:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Monken, 56, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia.

In 2019, the Browns were No. 22 in total yards, No. 22 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 22 in passing yards.