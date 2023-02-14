Buccaneers Complete OC Interview With Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed their interview with Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator job.

We've interviewed Seahawks QBs coach Dave Canales for our open OC position. 📰: https://t.co/OrCx9gilfE pic.twitter.com/63TPYMwc1c — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 14, 2023

Here’s where Tampa Bay’s search stands so far:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry (Interview)

Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales (Interview)

Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown (Interview)

Lions Assistant HC/RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery (Interview)

Monken was hired by the Ravens and Pitcher is staying in Cincinnati.

Canales, 41, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

Canales is best known for his Super Bowl victory with Seattle and for helping QB Geno Smith reach the Pro Bowl during his successful 2022 season.