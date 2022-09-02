Buccaneers Cut CB Rashard Robinson With Injury Settlement

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers released CB Rashard Robinson from their injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad before they released him in July.

Robinson caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad in September and was eventually called up to the active roster. Tampa Bay placed him on injured reserve when trimming their roster down to 53 players.

In 2021, Robinson was active for seven games and recorded four tackles for the Buccaneers.