Buccaneers Cutting Five Players

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are cutting WR T.J. Simmons, RB Troymaine Pope, LB Nate Brooks, S Lawrence White and OLB Quinton Bell.

Tampa Bay had to trim to 80 players by the end of the day on Tuesday and it looks they’ve done so early.

Pope, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State. He was, unfortunately, unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Pope has had brief stints with the Seahawks, Colts, and Texans before signing on to the Chargers’ practice squad. He was later promoted to their active roster for a few weeks and returned to the Chargers on a futures contract.

Pope has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster ever since and was last waived by the team in December. He caught on with the Buccaneers this offseason.

In 2020, Pope appeared in six games for the Chargers and rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries (7.6 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 42 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 14 kick return yards.