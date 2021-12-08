Buccaneers Designate CB Richard Sherman To Return From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve.
CB Richard Sherman and WR Justin Watson have a chance to return from the IR and PUP lists, respectively, after opening a 21-day practice window.
Buccaneers WR Justin Watson, who has been on the PUP list, also started his 21-day window to return to the active roster.
Sherman has been recovering from a calf injury that he suffered in pregame warmups as he was about to return from a hamstring injury.
Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.
The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this year before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.
In 2021, Sherman has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded ten tackles and one fumble recovery.
